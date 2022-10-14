Commercial Metals Company, which operates a steel mill south of Magnolia, has announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended August 31.
Net earnings were $288.6 million, or $2.40 per diluted share, on net sales of $2.4 billion, compared to prior year period net earnings of $152.3 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, on net sales of $2.0 billion.
Highlights of the quarter:
Generated record annual core EBITDA of $1.6 billion; fourth quarter core EBITDA of $419.0 million increased 64% year-over-year and was the second highest in company history
Core EBITDA per ton of finished steel shipped increased by $113 from the prior year quarter; favorable market conditions and operational execution more than offset inflationary pressures
Entering fiscal 2023 from a position of strength - historically high levels of construction backlog and bidding activity in North America; good activity levels in Europe segment despite uncertain economic backdrop
Repurchased $106.3 million of common stock during the quarter; this week announced a 14% increase to the quarterly dividend
During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the company recorded net after-tax costs of $6.3 million primarily for purchase accounting adjustments related to the acquisition of Tensar Corporation.
Excluding these items, fourth quarter adjusted earnings were $295.0 million, or $2.45 per diluted share, compared to adjusted earnings of $154.2 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, in the prior year period. "Adjusted EBITDA," "core EBITDA," "adjusted earnings" and "adjusted earnings per diluted share" are non-GAAP financial measures. Details, including a reconciliation of each such non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable measure prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, can be found in the financial tables that follow.
Barbara R. Smith, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer, said, "Fiscal 2022 was another year of exceptional performance for CMC, with record financial results, as well as meaningful advancement of our growth plan and our commitment to enhance shareholder distributions. The financial benefits of past and ongoing strategic actions were clearly demonstrated through record profitability and returns on invested capital. We expect our more-recent strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Tensar, the construction of Arizona 2, and the announcement of a fourth micro mill to serve the Eastern U.S., will drive the next phase of our value accretive growth as we build on the solid operational foundation already in place. Shareholder distributions remain a core focus of our capital allocation strategy, with CMC repurchasing over $100 million worth of shares during the quarter and raising our quarterly dividend by 14%."
The company's balance sheet and liquidity position remained strong as of August 31. Cash and cash equivalents ended the quarter with a balance of $672.6 million, while available liquidity totaled over $1.3 billion. CMC repurchased approximately three million shares of common stock during the quarter, returning $106.3 million of cash to shareholders. As of August 31, 2022, $188.1 million remained under the current share repurchase authorization.
On October 11, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 16 cents per share of CMC common stock payable to stockholders of record on October 27, 2022. The dividend to be paid on November 10, 2022, marks the 232nd consecutive quarterly payment by the Company, and represents a 14% increase from the dividend paid in July 2022.
Demand for CMC's finished steel products in North America was again robust during the quarter, with several key internal and external indicators pointing toward continued strength. Downstream bid volumes, a significant indicator of the construction project pipeline, increased meaningfully from a year ago, resulting in year-over-year expansion of contract backlog levels. Demand from industrial end markets was stable, with conditions in most end-use applications unchanged from the sequential quarter, but improved compared to the prior year period.
The North America segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $370.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, which was largely unchanged on a sequential basis, and up 75% compared to $212.0 million in the prior year period. The year-over-year improvement was driven by record margins on steel products and a significant increase in the margin over scrap on sales of downstream products. Steel products have now experienced six consecutive quarters of year-over-year margin expansion. Controllable costs per ton of finished steel shipped were up modestly compared to the third fiscal quarter and increased relative to the prior year period, primarily as a result of higher per unit purchase costs for energy, alloys and freight.
Shipment volumes of finished steel, which include steel products and downstream products, followed typical seasonal patterns and were down slightly from the prior year period, due largely to destocking activities by our customers as well as the slower pace of construction on numerous job sites stemming from staffing challenges. The average selling price for steel products increased by $204 per ton compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 while the cost of scrap utilized declined $47 per ton, resulting in a year-over-year increase of $251 per ton in steel product margin over scrap. Average pricing declined by $6 per ton from the previous quarter. The average selling price for downstream products increased by $334 per ton from the prior year period and $104 per ton on a sequential basis. Future pricing indicators on new work entering the backlog remain positive, as average price levels for bids and new awards climbed significantly from the prior year period.
Smith said, "We are entering fiscal 2023 from a position of strength. Our North America contract backlog volumes and average pricing are at historically high levels. Additionally, downstream bidding activity remains good, indicating a strong pipeline of projects entering the market, and this is prior to any meaningful benefit from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) signed into law last November. We believe the expected commissioning of CMC's Arizona 2 micro mill next spring, as well as the addition of Tensar's engineered solutions capabilities, will provide our company with greater flexibility to capitalize on these favorable demand conditions."
"Looking ahead, we anticipate strong financial performance in the first fiscal quarter. Robust demand in North America for each of CMC's major product lines is expected to persist. Finished steel volumes are expected to follow typical seasonal patterns, which have historically declined modestly from our fourth quarter levels. Market conditions in Europe are more uncertain, given the ongoing energy crisis and slowing industrial activity. However, CMC is well situated to compete due to our cost leadership position and operational flexibility. Margins over scrap in both North America and Europe are likely to compress from fourth quarter levels in order to remain competitive with raw material price changes and increased long steel supply from imports."