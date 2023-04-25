Magnolia Regional Medical Center ended the month of March with a negative EBITDA of $208,621.
Net revenue for the month was $2,122,078. Chief Financial Officers Roxanne Stewart said inpatient admissions remained at 66. She said clinic visits were up to 1,580. There were 136 surgeries.
Emergency room visits were up to 832.
The hospital had a non-operating income of $100,150, including $60,690 in sales tax revenue. Year to date, the hospital has a negative EBITDA of $387,981.
Gross revenue is $34,280,342, with a net revenue of $13,442,621 after contractual allowances and charity care deductions of $111,473.
The net labor expense is $8,200,905. Non-operating income for the year is $536,705 including $398,832 in sales tax revenue.
In other board news:
-- Chief Executive Officer Brett Kinman said Dr. Tyler Neal started on April 17. Kinman said the hospital is targeting El Dorado and Camden with marketing since Neal practiced there previously. Open house for Dr. Neal will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 2.
-- Kinman said MRMC will be using a search agency to help find a new general surgeon.
-- Chief Nursing Officers Stephanie Schmittou said the nursing residency program is up and running and is now taking applications.
-- The next meeting will be May 22.