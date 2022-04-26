Magnolia Regional Medical Center ended the month of March with a positive EBITDA of $13,661.
Net revenue for the month was $2,265,484.
Chief Financial Officer Roxanne Stewart said inpatient admissions
were at 95. She said clinic visits were 1,290. There were 143 surgeries. Emergency room visits were up to 786.
She said the hospital has put a down payment on a new nurse call system.
The hospital had a non-operating income of $58,793, including $52,144 in sales tax revenue.
Year to date, the hospital has a positive EBITDA of $576,950.
Gross revenue is $36,301,625, with a net revenue of $14,15,760 after contractual allowances and charity care deductions of $220,791.
The net labor expense is $9,042,436. Non-operating income for the year is $858,525, including $368,751 in sales tax revenue.
In other board news:
-- The board as a whole will serve as interim CEO until the new CEO, Brett Kinman begins work – possibly next week. Stephanie Schmittou will handle day-to-day operations until then.
-- Board welcomed new board member Sarah Williams.
-- The next meeting will be May 23.