FB&T Wealth Management has named Megan Whitehead as vice president of Wealth Management for FB&T Wealth Management. She began on February 27.
In her new role, Whitehead will handle investments on behalf of clients, along with a full range of financial services.
"I am excited to join FB&T Wealth Management," she said. "My goal as an advisor is to educate, empower, and guide my clients toward a healthy relationship with their money, while planning for the future. I believe in a holistic approach to financial management that focuses on clients' personal financial goals."
She was formerly a financial advisor at McGaha Investments, Inc., an Arkansas-based firm.
Whitehead has been instructor of finance at Southern Arkansas University since 2017 and was previously director of the SAU Small Business and Technology Development Center since 2010. As an instructor, she has taught various subjects, including personal finance, retirement planning, estate planning, entrepreneurial finance, risk management and insurance, and more. She has also been the faculty advisor for Mulerider $ense, a student organization that promotes campus financial literacy.
Her experience will allow her to help customers with retirement and financial planning, business financial planning, individual stocks and bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and more.
"Megan possesses a diverse and vast financial background that will be a great asset to the customers of FB&T Wealth Management," said Chris Gosnell, president and CEO of FB&T. "We could not be happier to call her our new Wealth Management vice president, and we look forward to her knowledge and financial guidance helping investors reach even greater success."
Whitehead holds a bachelor of science in agricultural business and a master of business administration from Southern Arkansas University.
She is vice president of the Walker's Creek-Stateline Public Water Authority Board and works with entrepreneurs on behalf of FORGE, Inc., an Arkansas nonprofit, to help small businesses in southern Arkansas obtain access to capital. She is also a member of First Baptist Church in Taylor.
During Spring Semester 2023, Whitehead will remain in her role as Instructor of finance and handle financial management responsibilities at FB&T. Once the academic term ends, she will transition to FB&T full-time.
Whitehead will be based in the Magnolia Main Branch and serve in an advisory role for the entirety of the FB&T footprint.
To schedule an appointment with her, call 870-235-7072 or visit the Magnolia Main Branch at 200 E. Main in Magnolia, Arkansas.
Whitehead holds the following securities registrations:
-- FINRA Series 7 General Securities Registered Representative
-- FINRA Series 66 Uniform Combined State Law
-- Securities Industry Essentials
She will offer access to products through LPL Financial and provides services to existing LPL clients.
LPL Financial is the nation's largest independent broker-dealer and a leader in the retail financial advice market, providing resources, tools, and technology.