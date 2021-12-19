Arkansas' seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell three-tenths of a percentage point, from 3.7 percent in October to 3.4 percent in November, according to a report released December 17 by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
Labor force data is produced by the United States Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics and is released the ADWS.
According to the report, Arkansas’ civilian labor force rose 583, a result of 4,764 more employed and 4,181 fewer unemployed Arkansans. The U.S.'s jobless rate dropped four-tenths of a percentage point, from 4.6 percent in October to 4.2 percent in November.
BLS Program Operations Manager Susan Price said, “Arkansas’ unemployment rate continues to decline, down to 3.4 percent in November. While there have been fluctuations in employment over the past year, there are now 49,366 more employed Arkansans compared to November 2020.”
Non-farm payroll jobs in Arkansas rose 5,200 in November to total 1,291,800. Gains were posted in eight major industry sectors. Trade, transportation, and utilities added 3,700 jobs. Hiring occurred in all three subsectors, as businesses prepare for the holiday shopping season. Jobs in professional and business services increased 2,000. Most of the expansions were in administrative and support services (+1,500).
Educational and health services added 1,500 jobs, all in health care and social assistance (+1,500). Jobs in government rose 1,200. The largest gains were in local government (+600). Employment in leisure and hospitality contracted 2,000. Most of the losses occurred in food services, down 1,000. Jobs in construction decreased 1,900, an expected seasonal decline.
Compared to November 2020, Arkansas’ non-farm payroll jobs are up 30,200. Nine major industry sectors posted growth, with five sectors adding 3,600 or more jobs each. Professional and business services increased 11,100, mostly in administrative and support services (+8,400). The subsector includes employment agencies, office administrative services, and business support services.
Jobs in manufacturing rose 5,800. Expansions in durable goods (+7,800) were offset by declines in non-durable goods (-2,000). Financial activities added 4,700 jobs, mostly in finance and insurance (+4,000). Jobs in leisure and hospitality rose 3,900, with gains across all subsectors. Trade, transportation, and utilities increased 3,600. Most of the growth occurred in transportation, warehousing, and utilities (+3,800). Notable expansions were also posted in educational and health services (+2,800) and in other services (+2,300). Jobs in construction (-3,600) and government (-1,600) are down over the year.