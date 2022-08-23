Magnolia Regional Medical Center ended the month of July with a negative EBITDA of $119,609.
Net revenue for the month was $2,265,083.
Chief Financial Officer Roxanne Stewart said inpatient admissions were up to 73. She said clinic visits were 1,039. There were 146 surgeries.
Emergency room visits were up to 899.
The hospital had a non-operating income of $77,127, including $65,691 in sales tax revenue. Year to date, the hospital has a negative EBITDA of $641,431.
Gross revenue is $59,321,526, with a net revenue of $22,650,932 after contractual allowances and charity care deductions of $426,776.
The net labor expense is $15,672,851. Non-operating income for the year is $1,094,536 including $625,604 in sales tax revenue.
In other board news:
-- Wally Wood suggested looking at a new auditing firm following the buyout of BKD by another company.
-- Board approved to reappoint Todd Emmert and Jonathan Baird back to the board when their terms end. These appointments will be presented to the City Council.
-- Nursing Director Stephanie Schmittou said the hospital is still seeing a couple of COVID-19 cases each week.
-- Chief Executive Officer Brett Kinman said there are several positions that the hospital is trying to fill. MRMC had hoped to hire a facilities director but that fell through. MRMC is still looking for an ER director.
-- Board approved a change to the bylaws to allow nurse practitioners to assist physicians. They will not take the place of the physician with whom they are working.