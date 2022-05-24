The Magnolia Regional Medical Center Board of Commissioners welcomed new Chief Executive Officer Brett Kinman during Monday’s meeting.
He told the board he was trying to meet leaders in the hospital and community to collect insights and possible opportunities for improvement during his first 90 days. He said, so far, all the visits have been good.
The hospital ended the month of April with a negative EBITDA of $305,638.
Net revenue for the month was $2,278,462. Financial officer Roxanne Stewart said inpatient admissions were at 83. She said clinic visits were 1,190. There were 157 surgeries. Emergency room visits were down to 746.
The hospital had a non-operating income of $14,847, including $58,937 in sales tax revenue. Stewart said disposal of the old Home Health building was actually at a loss of around $50,000 to write off everything that was remaining and non-depreciated.
Year to date, the hospital has a positive EBITDA of $271,312.
Gross revenue is $42,225,962, with a net revenue of $16,444,221 after contractual allowances and charity care deductions of $243,798.
The net labor expense is $10,930,060. Non-operating income for the year is $873,372 including $427,688 in sales tax revenue.
In other board news:
-- Board approved the creation of an investment policy and financial goals for the hospital. The board also created a finance committee.
-- Kinman told the board he is working on a plan for the hospitalist program. The hospital is currently contracted with ESS for these services with UAMS no longer providing residents.
-- The next meeting will be June 27.