Columbia County had Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket sales totaling $513,224 in March, according to a report released April 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery. This is up from sales of $409,116.50 in February.
No information on ASL prize winnings awarded in March was available at this time.
Statewide, Arkansas lottery ticket sales totaled $54,160,506 in March, according to the ASL report. This is up from $41,922,081.50 in February.
The seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed had lottery ticket sales as follows for March.
Calhoun County had $76,934.50 in lottery ticket sales in March, up from $61,455.50 in February.
Hempstead County had $626,330.50 in lottery ticket sales in March, up from $507,916.50 in February.
Lafayette County had $166,764 in lottery ticket sales in March, up from $128,513 in February.
Miller County had $1,009,324 in lottery ticket sales in March, up from $764,182 in February.
Nevada County had $240,542.50 in lottery ticket sales in March, up from $182,849 in February.
Ouachita County had $911,791 in lottery ticket sales in March, up from $741,800.50 in February.
Union County had $1,467,011 in lottery ticket sales in March, up from $1,178,003.50 in February.
No information on Columbia County retail sales was available at this time from the ASL.