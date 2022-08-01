Arkansas farm production expenditures totaled $8.49 billion in 2021, increased 5 percent from $8.11 billion in 2020.
The average expenditures per farm increased from $192,180 to $202,024 in 2021.
The largest increase in total expenditures, at a 32 percent increase, was for farm supplies and repairs, followed by a 27 percent increase for fuel, and a 22 percent increase for rent.
The largest decreases occurred in other farm machinery at 17 percent lower than 2020, livestock, poultry, and related expenses which decreased 14 percent, and interest which decreased 8 percent from 2020.
Farm production expenditures in the United States are estimated at $393 billion for 2021, up from $366 billion in 2020. The 2021 total farm production expenditures are up 7 percent compared with 2020 total farm production expenditures.
For the 17-line items, fifteen showed an increase from previous year, while two showed a decrease. The four largest expenditures at the United States level total $189.4 billion and account for 48.3 percent of total expenditures in 2021. These include feed, 16.6 percent, farm services, 11.5 percent, livestock, poultry, and related expenses, 10.8 percent, and labor, 9.4 percent.