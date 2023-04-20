Arkansas milk production during the January - March 2023 quarter was 10 million pounds, down 23 percent from the same period in 2022 but unchanged from the October - December 2022 quarter.
The average number of milk cows on farms during the quarter was 3,500 head, down 1,000 head from the same period last year but unchanged from the previous quarter.
Milk production in the United States during the January - March quarter totaled 56.8 billion pounds, up 1.0 percent from the January - March quarter last year. The average number of milk cows in the United States during the quarter was 9.42 million head, 20,000 head above the October - December 2022 quarter, and up 40,000 head the same period last year.