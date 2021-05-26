The new Continental Carbonic Products, Inc., facility under construction in El Dorado will eventually hire 60 people.
The company said last week that the liquid CO2 and dry ice manufacturing facility will be CCPI's 15th facility built since its inception in 1976 and its second manufacturing facility in Arkansas.
CCPI Vice President Andrew Gregory said the construction phase of should be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.
“Right now we are planning for 60 full-time employees working multiple shifts to support 24/7 production,” Gregory told magnoliareporter.com on Monday.
President Dennis Harris said last week that the El Dorado plant significantly expands production capabilities to support the growing demands for liquid CO2 and dry ice products.
“CO2 is crucial for the food processing, food distribution, medical, automotive and other industries that receive these products from CCPI. This facility will not only better serve our customers in the South Central U.S., but also serve as an agent of economic growth for the El Dorado area,” he said.
Harris said El Dorado is located in a key market area and offers a dependable raw material stream of CO2. CCPI has a long-term CO2 supply agreement with LSB Industries’ El Dorado nitrogen chemical manufacturing facility.
Gregory said all of CCPI’s products will be shipped via trucks.
“We maintain a national fleet of drivers and equipment to deliver to our various locations and customers across the U.S.
“While a significant portion of our products do go to the poultry/food industries, we also support pharmaceutical, automotive, aviation and logistics industries,” he said.