Dollar Tree, Inc., has announced two major management changes.
Michael Creedon Jr. will be joining the organization as chief operating officer. Pedro Voyer will become chief development officer.
Dollar Tree has several locations in South Arkansas, including Magnolia.
Creedon joined Advance Auto Parts in December 2013, was executive vice president, U.S. Stores since March 2021. Previously, he was president, U.S. Stores from 2020 to 2021, as well as division president for the company’s North Division, including Autopart International, from 2017 to 2020 and president, Autopart International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Advance, from 2013 to 2017.
Prior to joining Advance, Creedon served as vice president and general manager of Sensormatic, LLC – North America Sales and Operations from 2010 to 2013. Sensormatic is the retail security division of Tyco International (U.S.), Inc. Prior to his role with Sensormatic, Creedon served in multiple leadership roles within Tyco International and ADT Security, another division of Tyco. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Middlebury College and a Finance certificate from the Chicago Graduate School of Business.
Prior to Dollar Tree, Voyer held several leadership positions within JAB Holding Company as senior vice president and general manager International for Panera and senior vice president and chief operating officer International for JAB-owned Caribou Coffee and Einstein’s Bagel Brands. His responsibilities spanned international P&L and the corporate development function, including franchising, market planning, new restaurant openings, construction, re-imaging, facilities and portfolio management strategies.
Voyer has also served as chief development officer Americas for Burger King Corporation, where he was responsible for the U.S. and Canadian portfolio of more than 7,500 company stores, 2,000+ new store openings, construction, facilities and more than 600 franchise relationships. He held a variety of operational and development roles at Starbucks where he was involved in planning, approving, securing and supporting local teams in opening more than 4,000 Starbucks units worldwide during his tenure.