Dollar Tree, Inc., which owns stores in South Arkansas, has announced a number of key leadership additions.
The additions:
Jennifer Bohaty, chief compliance officer
Terence Goods, chief diversity officer
Jennifer Silberman, chief sustainability officer
Kristin Tetreault, chief communications officer
“As we continue to build our leadership team capability and focus intently on culture, compliance and ESG, I’m pleased to announce the additions of Jennifer Bohaty, Terence Goods, Jennifer Silberman and Kristin Tetreault to the Dollar Tree team,” stated Mike Witynski, President and Chief Executive Officer. “These important additions demonstrate our company’s commitment to improving the experiences of our shoppers and building an engaging culture of belonging for our associates.”
Prior to joining Dollar Tree, Bohaty was global chief of Ethics and Compliance at LL Flooring, where she developed and enhanced regulatory relationships through equitably investigating and proactively addressing past compliance-related challenges.
Goods most recently served as vice president of Diversity and Inclusion at Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, a $21 billion wine distributor in the U.S. with more than 22,000 employees. Good has more than 20 years of experience and a passion for talent acquisition, training and diversity and inclusion programs.
Silberman was vice president of ESG for YETI, where she established the company’s first ESG priorities. She previously led corporate responsibility efforts and teams for global companies including Target and Hilton, driving efforts to create long-term sustainability strategies and goals.
Tetreault joins Dollar Tree from Stanley Black & Decker, the world’s largest tool company, where she was vice president of Enterprise & Executive Communications. There she worked to embed the company’s purpose and establish a communication function for the company’s 60,000+ employees worldwide.