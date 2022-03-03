More than $364,000 in shared 2021 profits went to Farm Credit of Western Arkansas members across Calhoun, Columbia, Ouachita, and Union Counties in February.
Across 41 western Arkansas counties, Farm Credit of Western Arkansas members are enjoying a record $11.5 million in total patronage this year.
Patronage Cash reflects members’ share of the association’s profits and is an integral part of the cooperative business model.
“With another record year of rural lending, the association is able to share record Patronage Cash,” said Loan Officer Caleigh Watlington.
“Sharing profits with members is the cooperative way of doing business and sets us apart from other lenders. We love this time of year as much as our members.”
As a financial cooperative, customers are member-owners and share in Farm Credit’s profits when the association has a good financial year. Celebrating 25 consecutive years of paying patronage, $152 million in total patronage has gone to Western Arkansas members since 1997.