Magnolia Regional Medical Center ended the month of June with a negative EBITDA of $369,335.
Net revenue for the month was $1,932,966. Chief Financial Officer Roxanne Stewart said inpatient admissions decreased to 41. She said this was the lowest admissions in five years.
She said clinic visits were down to 1,342. There were 98 surgeries. Emergency room visits were down to 754.
The hospital had a non-operating income of $150,499, including $65,100 in sales tax revenue.
Year to date, the hospital has a negative EBITDA of $1,100,564.
Gross revenue is $50,431,798, with a net revenue of $19,770,994 after contractual allowances and charity care deductions of $449,578.
The net labor expense is $12,404,405. Non-operating income for the year is$1,040,341 including $605,308 in sales tax revenue.
In other board news:
- Chief Executive Officer Brett Kinman suggested the hospital should consider becoming a critical access hospital if one criteria could be waived -- for Magnolia it would be the distance-traveled criteria.
- The next meeting will be August 28.