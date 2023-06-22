The humble native grape has shouldered aside wines made with traditional grapes, as judges named Wiederkehr Wine Cellars’ White Muscadine the best of show in the 2023 Arkansas Quality Wine competition.
The third annual competition held in May saw six wineries submit 33 wines. Ninety-one percent of the entries received gold or silver medals, making them eligible for Arkansas Quality Wine status.
The contest has been judged by the same palates since its inception: Justin Scheiner, Ph.D., assistant professor and viticulture specialist from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service; Michael Cook, viticulture program specialist for north Texas with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service; and Lorri Hambuchen, author and owner of The Wine Center in Little Rock.
“We were proud to participate in the AQW Wine Competition and even more proud to see Adam Wiederkehr, our fifth-generation winemaker's skills, recognized with the Best of Show for Wiederkehr's White Muscadine,” said Dennis Wiederkehr, the winery’s president. “The AQW is an excellent program that promotes the growth and quality of the Arkansas Wine Industry. Thank you for the recognition and the opportunity to be tested.”
MUSCADINE MAGIC
Muscadines (Vitis rotundifolia) are native to Arkansas and in late summer and early fall can be found in a variety of greens, bronzes and dark purples. They’re thick-skinned and juicy and have something of a cult following for their candy-like flavor and sweetness. They are not of the same genus as the grapes that go into wines such as cabernet, pinots and sauvignon blanc, which are made of grapes from the species Vitis vinifera.
Scheiner said that “muscadine wines are highly aromatic, much more so than most vinifera wines and the specific flavors are different.
“Muscadine wines have a distinct intense fruity character that is quite recognizable, although the nuanced flavors can vary widely by variety and wine style,” he said. “I suppose the magic is that muscadines grow very well in Arkansas and the winemakers have really honed their techniques to produce consistently high-quality wines from them.”
The year 2023 was “a fabulous year of strong entries,” Cook said. “The judges were shown a wide array of styles from dry to dessert. A really fun showing of colors and delightful aromas. It was clear that the entries this year consisted of a full expression of hard work between grower and winemaker.”
Renee Threlfall, research scientist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and director of AQW, said muscadines are a natural choice for Arkansas wines.
“A large amount of the grape acreage in Arkansas is muscadine because it is native to the southeast and more resilient than other grape species grown in Arkansas.
“Consumers enjoy the unique flavors and versatility of the many styles of muscadine wines that are commercially produced in Arkansas,” she said.
GOAL TO IMPROVE ARKANSAS WINES
The competition is part of the AQW initiative’s efforts to set quality standards for Arkansas-made wine, provide professional development for growers and winemakers, and entice consumers to taste the fruit of the state’s vines and their unique flavors. The program was established in 2021 as part of a project funded by a specialty crop block grant from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
“This year's competition showed an exciting group of participants for Arkansas wines,” Hambuchen said. “We are seeing a dedicated commitment to the Arkansas wine industry and the continued potential we have to captivate not only our local market but also wine consumers outside the state.
“Each year this competition brings more wines showcasing winemakers' innovative techniques and commitment to craft wines that not only embody the excellence of our grapes but also capture the unique aspect of our region,” she said. “We look forward to watching our growers and winemakers on the continued growth of our Arkansas industry.”
The wines were scored on a variation of the 20-point system created by the University of California at Davis. Wines earning 17-20 points earned gold medals, 15-16 points earned a silver medal, and 13-14 points earned a bronze medal. To earn a double gold, a wine must earn a gold medal vote from every judge.
2023 AQW winners:
Keels Creek Winery
2022 Valvin Muscat — Double gold medal
2022 Embarrassed — Silver medal
2022 Muscat — Silver medal 2022 Vignoles — Bronze medal
• 2022 Ozark Truck — Bronze medal
Mount Bethel Winery
Vignoles — Gold medal
Red Muscadine — Bronze medal
Post Winery, Inc
Ives Noir — Double gold medal
Pink Muscadine — Double gold medal
Red Muscadine — Double gold medal
White Muscadine — Double gold medal
Niagara — Gold medal
Blush Niagara — Gold medal
Red Table Wine — Silver medal
Blue Parachute — Silver medal
2021 Chambourcin — Silver medal
2021 Reserve X Enchantment — Bronze medal
Rusty Tractor Vineyards
2019 Valvin Muscat — Gold medal
2019 Vignoles — Gold medal
2020 Traminette — Gold medal
2020 Chambourcin — Silver medal
2020 Cynthiana — Silver medal
2020 Muscadine — Silver medal
2020 Muscoles — Bronze medal
2020 Enchantment — Bronze medal
Wiederkehr Wine Cellars
White Muscadine — Double gold medal
Blush Muscadine — Gold medal
Weinfest Wine — Gold medal
Red Muscadine — Silver medal
Strawberry Alpine — Silver medal
To be eligible for AQW designation, wines must contain at least 90 percent Arkansas-grown grapes.