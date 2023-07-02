Arkansas’ latest crop production estimates have been released.
Arkansas corn planted area for all purpose is estimated at 890,000 acres, up 180,000 acres from a year ago and up 80,000 acres from March planting intentions.
Upland cotton planted acres is estimated at 480,000, down 160,000 acres from a year ago but unchanged from March planting intentions.
All hay expected to be harvested is estimated at 1.16 million acres, up 70,000 acres from a year ago and up 33,000 acres from March intentions.
Oat planted acres for all purposes is estimated at 8,000 acres, down 2,000 acres from 2022 but unchanged from March planting intentions.
Peanut planted area is estimated at 35,000 acres, up 2,000 acres from a year ago but unchanged from March planting intentions.
All rice planted areas for 2023 is estimated at 1.31 million acres, up 205,000 acres from a year ago and up 10,000 acres from March planting intentions. Breakout is 1.15 million acres for long grain, 160,000 acres for medium grain, and 1,000 acres for short grain.
Soybean planted area is estimated at 2.90 million acres, down 280,000 acres from a year ago and down 150,000 acres from March planting intentions.
Winter wheat planted acres is estimated at 230,000 acres, up 10,000 acres from a year ago but unchanged from March estimates. Wheat acres intended to be harvested for grain this year is estimated at 165,000, up 15,000 acres from the 2022 harvest.