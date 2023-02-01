NOTICE OF INTENT TO PLUG AND ABANDON ORPHAN WELLS
IN COLUMBIA and OUACHITA COUNTY, ARKANSAS
The Arkansas Oil & Gas Commission is proposing to plug and abandon orphan wells located in Sections 8, 9, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33 of Township 15S and Range 19W, Sections 2, 10, 11, 13, 23, 24, 25, 26, 36 of Township 15S and Range 20W and Section 6 of Township 16S and Range 19W in Seminary Church, Stephens and Wesson Field in Columbia and Ouachita County, AR.
Last known former operators include Barr, Harold L. & Dorothy C. & Green, Fred, Beasley, Van Pelt, Equinox Oil Company Inc., Green, Fred S. & Essie, Gulf Refining Co., Hawkeye Energy Inc., J M S Oil Company, Maddox, Jenie L., Mayo Oil Company, Peaker, Don H. Etal, Pickering, Spurgeion, Russell, Louis J., Satterthwaite, Don E. Flood Operating Company, and Secondary Oil Corp.
This action is taken under the provisions of Arkansas Code Annotated Section 15-71-110. Comments on this action will be accepted until February 10, 2023 and should be addressed to:
Gary Looney
P.O. Box 11510
El Dorado, AR 71730
Arkansas Oil & Gas Commission
By: Lawrence E. Bengal, Director
Production and Conservation