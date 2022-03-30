Whataburger will officially open its Magnolia restaurant at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Employee training and last-minute construction and landscaping work has been at a high pace this week, often filling the parking lot.
Whataburger will bring to Magnolia its selection of eight distinct hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, seasonal sandwiches, salads, sides, shakes and malts, desserts and fountain drinks.
The company said the store at 49 U.S. 79 North – between Carter Federal Credit Union and Immanuel Baptist Church, pays respect to Whataburger’s storied history while looking to the future with a forward-thinking design. It includes a state-of-the-art kitchen, double drive-thru lanes and an open dining room to best serve guests.
There is also a custom interior mural featuring Magnolia hometown landmarks, such as Southern Arkansas University and Magnolia High School.
While the restaurant will be opening with its lunch menu on Thursday, beginning Friday, the Whataburger team of 100 employees, referred to as family members, will offer 24/7 dine-in, carry-out and drive-thru service.
Guests can also place orders via self-serve kiosks within the restaurant.
“We always knew Magnolia was a place Whataburger could call home and we couldn’t be more excited to officially open our doors.
“Our wonderful local team, led by operating partner Tarvance Larry, looks forward to serving up Whataburger’s famous burgers and extraordinary customer service,” said Whataburger franchisee Jason Hablinski.
Immanuel Baptist Church in Magnolia sold 1.27 acres last June 14 to DH Burger Properties LLC and also a right-of-way for $320,000. The company and its registered agent, Jackie Hablinski, are associated with Whataburger restaurant locations in East Texas.
A permit issued for the construction of the new Whataburger restaurant in October almost doubled the value of building permits issued by the City of Magnolia through that time in 2021. Atkinson & Associates Builders was issued the $1.7 million permit for the restaurant. It is the largest permit issued by the city during the year.
Whataburger is a San Antonio-based regional fast-food chain that boasted a strong Texas identity until the privately-held company, owned by the Harmon Dobson family, sold a majority stake to Chicago-based BDT Capital.
The company has 859 locations in 10 Southern and Southwestern states – including 698 Texas stores, but only five in Arkansas. More than 43,000 people work for Whataburger.
Locations sell eight different types of hamburgers with traditional sides, salads and desserts. Whataburger has Arkansas locations – Fayetteville (2), Springdale, Rogers and TexARKana.
CLICK HERE to see the Whataburger website.