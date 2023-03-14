Several changes are in the works for the 2023 Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce Banquet.
The banquet will be 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30.
The venue for the annual banquet has been changed. The ticket price has been increased. And, for the first time in many years, there will be a featured speaker in addition to the awards that are presented at the banquet.
Awards will include Archie Monroe Lifetime Achievement Award, Citizen of the Year, Business/Industry of the Year, Young Professional of the Year, Educator of the Year, and Student of the Year (must be a high school senior).
The new venue will be The Carriage House at Big Oak Hill Ranch. CLICK HERE to read more about the business.
Individual tickets are $50, or $550 for a table of 10. Email ea@ccalliance.us to buy tickets.
Jacob Brown, a motivational speaker, will give the keynote address. His appearance is sponsored by Amfuel and Albemarle Corporation.
Brown is a former college athlete turned entrepreneur, transformational speaker, and writer. He is the Chief Transformational Officer for PurposePoint and the co-founder of Varlo, a cycling and triathlon apparel brand.
Brown is known for his thought leadership on LinkedIn, #FailForward posts, and inspirational videos. He travels globally speaking to corporations, colleges, and sports teams about how to take failure and turn it into fuel. He is a family man – a husband and a father of four.
CLICK HERE to see a YouTube clip of Brown.