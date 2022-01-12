The Magnolia area officially has a new residential and commercial natural gas supplier.
Summit Utilities, Inc., has closed on its acquisition of the gas distribution assets of CenterPoint Energy, Inc., in Arkansas, Oklahoma and TEXarkana.
"At Summit, we are committed to helping our communities thrive by providing safe and affordable energy solutions that keep homes warm, businesses growing and industry running," said Summit President and CEO Kurt Adams. "That is why we are honored to be expanding our footprint in Arkansas and Oklahoma while adding the Texarkana area to our service territory. Our mission is to help families, businesses, and industries meet their energy needs while providing high quality customer service. We are eager to become a part of the community in these new service territories and do our part to help them prosper."
The gas distribution systems included in the transaction serve approximately 525,000 customers in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas, and include 17,000 miles of gas main pipeline across those three states.
Summit will welcome nearly 600 CenterPoint team members to the company.
"Although the name of the company that provides this service will be changing from CenterPoint Energy to Summit Utilities, our objective is to make this transition as seamless as possible,” Adams said.
There will be a period of up to one year where the two companies will work together to migrate all operations and services to Summit. During that transition period, CenterPoint will continue to provide certain services to customers on behalf of Summit Utilities including aspects of billing, customer support and marketing. While this is a large, complex transaction, Summit and CenterPoint will endeavor to provide a seamless transition.
Customers will not have to make any changes to continue their current service.
During the transition, customers should continue to visit www.CenterPointEnergy.com to access account information online or call 800-922-7552 in Arkansas and Texarkana, and 866-275-5265 in Oklahoma for customer service.
To report a natural gas outage or emergency, customers should call 800-992-7552 or call 911.