The Central Arkansas Development Council will open the VITA/EITC Tax Preparation Season on February 1.
The IRS's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) programs offer free basic tax return preparation to qualified individuals. The VITA program has operated for over 50 years. VITA sites offer free tax help to people who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns, including people who generally make $58,000 or less and persons with disabilities.
While the IRS manages the VITA programs, the VITA sites are operated by IRS partners like CADC and staffed by volunteers who want to make a difference in their communities. The IRS-certified volunteers who provide tax counseling are often retired individuals associated with non-profit organizations that receive grants from the IRS. VITA services are not only free, they are also a reliable and trusted source for preparing tax returns.
All VITA volunteers who prepare returns must take and pass tax law training that meets or exceeds IRS standards. This training includes maintaining the privacy and confidentiality of all taxpayer information.
In addition to requiring volunteers to certify their knowledge of the tax laws, the IRS requires a quality review check for every return prepared at a VITA site prior to filing.
Each filing season, tens of thousands of VITA volunteers prepare millions of federal and state returns. They also assist taxpayers with the preparation of thousands of Facilitated Self- Assistance returns.
