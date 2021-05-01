Customers of Entergy Arkansas will soon notice a new look to their utility bills.
Some of the improvements include:
A colorful, user-friendly layout complete with charts and definitions to help people understand their bills.
Personalized information, including weather data to provide insight into how it may have impacted that month’s bill.
The definition of line items to help customers clearly understand the different parts of a bill.
A comprehensive list of all the ways to pay.
CLICK HERE to learn more about the new bills.