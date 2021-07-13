The management of BancorpSouth is urging employee-shareholders to vote on the regional bank’s proposed merger with Cadence Bank.
Dan Rollins, president and CEO of BancorpSouth, said in an email that BXS shareholders will have a special meeting on Monday, August 9, to regard plans related to Cadence Bank merging into BancorpSouth.
“Our teammates continue to represent the single largest group of BancorpSouth shareholders, with more than 55 percent of our teammates owning shares. Your vote is important, regardless of the number of shares you own, and it demonstrates your support of the merger and the opportunities it brings,” the statement said.
“This shareholder vote is a crucial part of our merger approval process. We cannot complete the transaction unless shareholders of both companies approve the proposal to adopt the merger agreement. The merger is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, pending the approval of both sets of shareholders, regulatory approval and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions,” Rollins wrote.
BancorpSouth has branches in Magnolia, Taylor, Lewisville, Camden, El Dorado and other South Arkansas locations. It is based in Tupelo, MS.
Anyone who is a BancorpSouth 401(k) participant and who owns BXS shares in their account, or if they own BXS shares by other means, should have received information in the mail regarding how to vote by proxy.
BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence Bancorporation of Houston, the parent company of Cadence Bank, N.A., jointly announced their merger on April 12.
A new name for the banking corporation will be determined at a later date but for now, the venture will be known as Cadence Bank.
The companies will combine in an all-stock merger with a total market value of more than $6 billion to create a leading Texas and Southeastern regional bank.
Cadence shareholders will receive 0.70 shares of BXS for each share of CADE they own. Additionally, the agreement allows for a one-time special cash dividend to CADE shareholders of $1.25 per share in conjunction with the closing of the merger. BancorpSouth shareholders will own approximately 55% and Cadence shareholders will own approximately 45% of the combined company.
The bank will have dual headquarters in Tupelo, MS and Houston, with operations centers in Tupelo, MS and Birmingham, AL as well as specialty sites in Macon, GA; Starkville, MS; and Houston.
Rollins of BancorpSouth will be the chairman and chief executive officer and Paul Murphy of Cadence will serve as executive vice chairman of the combined company. The board of directors will initially be comprised of 20 directors – 11 from BancorpSouth and nine from Cadence.
The merger is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.