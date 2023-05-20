Albemarle Corporation has received 10 American Chemistry Council (ACC) Responsible Care Awards for excellence in sustainability initiatives for health, safety and environmental areas of focus.
MercLokP-640, the company’s mercury remediation solution, was awarded the Product Safety Award for driving improvement in chemical product safety. Introduced in December 2022, MercLok captures mercury and helps prevent it from spreading throughout the food chain.
“Our transformative technologies are making daily lives safer and healthier for people around the world,” said Netha Johnson, president of Albemarle Specialties. “Our work in Specialties advances Albemarle’s commitment to sustainability and is a proof point for how we operate with people and planet in mind.”
Albemarle also received the Initiative of the Year Award (medium-sized companies) for advancing process safety and environmental performance with its Process Safety Maturity Assessment. The assessment is a grading system used to gauge progress in each site’s process safety journey — developing and improving management systems to reduce the risk of major accidents.
The company also earned five facility safety awards for demonstrating significant achievements in employee health and safety performance at their Kings Mountain, North Carolina; New Johnsonville, Tennessee; Magnolia, Arkansas; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Silver Peak, Nevada sites.
The Kings Mountain, New Johnsonville, and Magnolia sites also received Waste Minimization, Reuse, and Recycling Awards.
These awards were announced at the Responsible Care & Sustainability Conference & Expo in Fort Lauderdale.