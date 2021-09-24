Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased one-tenth of a percentage point, from 4.3 percent in July to 4.2 percent in August, according to a report released September 17 by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
Labor force data is produced by the United States Department of Labor - Bureau of Labor Statistics and released by the ADWS. According to the report, Arkansas’ civilian labor force rose 1,651, a result of 3,412 more employed and 1,761 fewer unemployed Arkansans. At 5.2 percent, the U.S.'s jobless rate declined two-tenths of a percentage point in August. BLS Program Operations Manager Susan Price said, “At 4.2 percent, Arkansas’ unemployment rate declined for the second consecutive month.
There are 3,412 more employed Arkansans than last month and 45,354 more employed compared to August 2020.
Arkansas’ non-farm payroll jobs rose 2,000 in August to total 1,259,200. Six major industry sectors posted gains, while five sectors reported job losses. Government posted the largest increase, adding 3,000 jobs. All expansions were in local government-educational services (+2,100) and state government-educational services (+1,700), related to the start of the 2021-2022 public school year.
Educational and health services added 1,700 jobs, mostly in health care and social assistance (+1,500).
Jobs in leisure and hospitality rose 1,000. Hiring in accommodation and food services (+1,600) more than offset seasonal contractions in arts, entertainment, and recreation (-600).
Manufacturing declined 1,700. Losses occurred in both non-durable (-1,000) and durable (-700) goods manufacturing.
Jobs in other services decreased 1,100. The sector includes activities such as commercial machinery repair, dry cleaning services, and civic organizations.
Compared to August 2020, non-farm payroll jobs in Arkansas are up 32,300. Nine major industry sectors posted growth, with six sectors adding 2,200 or more jobs, each. Professional and business services rose 12,500. A majority of the expansion was in administrative and support services (+9,400), a subsector which includes employment agencies. Jobs in leisure and hospitality increased 9,000, mostly in accommodation and food services (+6,200).
Manufacturing added 7,000 jobs. Hiring in durable goods (+10,500) were offset by contractions in non-durable goods (-3,500) manufacturing. Jobs in educational and health services rose 4,500, spread across all subsectors.
Other notable gains were posted in trade-transportation-utilities (+2,700) and in financial services (+2,200).
Government reported the largest over-the-year decline, down 7,300. The greatest loss was reported in local government-educational services (-4,600).