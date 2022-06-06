Columbia County's unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) remained unchanged at 4.3 percent from March to April, according to a preliminary county by county report released June 1 by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
According to the report, Columbia County had a labor force of 8,833 persons for April with 8,455 employed and 378 unemployed. This compares to March's labor force of 8,898 with 8,517 employed and 381 unemployed.
Arkansas' unemployment rate is currently posted at 3.2 percent for April, up from 3.1 percent in March, according to the ADWS report. For April, Arkansas had a labor force of 1,349,561 with 1,306,972 employed and 42,589 unemployed. March's labor force was at 1,343,907, according to ADWS statistics, with 1,302,465 employed and 41,442 unemployed.
The Columbia County jobless rate in April 2021 was 5.6 percent. During that month, Columbia County had a labor force of 8,919 persons with 8,423 employed and 495 unemployed.
The United States' unemployment rate currently stands at 3.6 percent for April, according to the report, unchanged from 3.6 percent in March. According to the ADWS report, for April the U.S. had a labor force of 164,046,000 with 158,105,000 employed and 5,941,000 unemployed. This compares to March's labor force of 164,409,000 with 158,458,000 employed and 5,952,000 unemployed.
Of the seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed, four counties' jobless rates remained unchanged from March, three counties' rates declined, and one county's rate increased.
Calhoun County's unemployment rate is at 2.7 percent for April, unchanged from 2.7 percent in March.
Hempstead County's unemployment rate is at 2.9 percent for April, down from 3.1 percent for March.
Lafayette County's unemployment rate is at 4.4 percent for April, down from 4.5 percent for March.
Miller County's unemployment rate is at 3.7 percent for April, down from 3.8 percent for March.
Nevada County's unemployment rate is at 3.8 percent for April, down from 3.9 percent for March.
Ouachita County's unemployment rate is at 3.7 percent for April, unchanged from 3.7 percent for March.
Union County's unemployment rate is at 5.0 percent for April, unchanged from 5.0 percent for March.