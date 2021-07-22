The Board of Directors of Albemarle Corporation said Tuesday that it has declared a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share.
The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.56, is payable October 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business as of September 17.
The dividend is unchanged from the last quarter.
Albemarle has extensive bromine and related chemical production facilities and brine field leases in Columbia and Union counties, and is Columbia County’s largest industrial employer.