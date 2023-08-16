The Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Magnolia has closed.
Signs on the doors say that the restaurant is no longer open and invites the public to visit KFC restaurants in other cities.
magnoliareporter.com has requested comments from Aurbreunia Jefferson, managing partner of the Magnolia restaurant, and from the KFC corporate office, but no responses have been received.
The restaurant at 1401 E. Main was one of Magnolia’s oldest fast-food franchise establishments. The first location is now the current site of Antigua’s Grill on North Jackson Street.
According to Columbia County tax records, the building was constructed in 2010. The 2,928-square-foot building sits on a lot that occupies 0.9 acres. The registered owner is Finley Farms Enterprises of Sanger, CA.
The land and improvements have a total appraised value of $657,380.