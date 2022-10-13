Cattle producers are invited to a field day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, October 28 for the Southwest Research and Extension Center Field Day.
The event will include an overview of the research and programs done at the center, presented by Director Daniel Rivera.
Attendees will also hear a cattle market update and how the drought is affecting prices by U of A Livestock economist James Mitchell. Additionally, Shane Gadberry, cattle nutritionist and Director of the U of A Livestock and Forestry Research Station, will deliver information to help producers better manage herd nutritional needs as drought and fertilizer cost has impacted hay quality.
Producers will also tour facilities and pastures to hear ways to reduce hay waste and how to utilize annual forage plantings to extend grazing.
There is no cost to attend. Lunch will be provided by Farm Credit Services of Western Arkansas.
CLICK HERE to register by October 26.