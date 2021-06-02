Donnie King was named Wednesday as the new president and chief operating officer for Tyson Foods, Inc.
The company said current President and CEO Dean Banks is leaving the company and board for personal reasons.
King had been serving as chief operating officer.
“The board and I know that Donnie has a deep understanding of our business, values and culture and the solid leadership skills needed to continue to implement our strategy and deliver strong results,” said John H. Tyson, chairman of the board. “We want to express our appreciation to Dean for his contributions as a board member and executive.”
“Being a part of Tyson Foods has been a very rewarding experience,” said Banks. “Upon deep personal reflection, and discussions with my family, the board, and my colleagues, I believe that stepping down and concentrating on my family is the right decision at this time.”
Tyson Foods has extensive poultry production and processing facilities in South Arkansas.
“I’m humbled but excited about leading Tyson Foods, a company that feeds millions of people and means so much to me personally,” said King. “I believe we need to be sharply focused on operating with excellence, executing our strategies, and continuing to innovate across our businesses throughout the world. With our strong leadership team, we are committed to winning with our customers and delivering an outstanding team member experience.”
King was named chief operating officer in February after being named president of Tyson’s poultry business last September. He has more than 36 years of experience in the protein business, holding a variety of executive leadership positions involving virtually all facets of the company including poultry, beef, pork, prepared foods and international. He has also provided executive oversight of other important areas, such as food safety and quality assurance, health and safety, continuous improvement, engineering, and supply chain.
King holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Arkansas at Monticello. He is a former member of the executive committee of the National Chicken Council’s board of directors and a former member of the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association.
King first joined Tyson Foods in 1982 and served in poultry plant and supply chain management. He has held a variety of executive leadership positions, including president of North American operations, managing all operational aspects of poultry, fresh meats and prepared foods. He has also been group president of international.