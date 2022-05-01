Weyerhaeuser Company has reported first quarter net earnings of $771 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, on net sales of $3.1 billion.
This compares with net earnings of $681 million, or 91 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.5 billion for the same period last year and net earnings of $416 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
The company operates a plywood mill in Emerson and a tree nursery in the Calhoun community among its Arkansas holdings.
Excluding an after-tax charge of $207 million for special items, the company reported first quarter net earnings of $978 million, or $1.31 per diluted share. This compares with net earnings before special items of $367 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. There were no special items in first quarter 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 was $1.5 billion compared with $1.1 billion for the same period last year and $674 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
"I am extremely proud of our first quarter results," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "Our teams delivered the company's strongest first quarter Adjusted EBITDA on record notwithstanding ongoing operational and supply chain challenges. In addition, we increased our base dividend by 5.9 percent and refinanced $900 million of debt in the quarter. We've also made meaningful progress towards our multi-year growth targets with the signing of our first carbon capture and storage agreement. Looking forward, we remain constructive on the demand fundamentals that will drive growth for our businesses and are well positioned to deliver superior long-term value and returns for our shareholders."