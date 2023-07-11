For the second consecutive year, the Farmers Bank Foundation has donated $10,000 to the Magnolia Police Department to help boost training capabilities.
The department plans to use the funding for in-person and virtual training. Examples of training include active shooter, de-escalation, less lethal equipment, firearms, domestic response, routine reports, traffic stops, and contact with the public. Most training will occur at the MPD Robert G. Gorum Training Facility in Magnolia.
The donation will also expand beyond Magnolia agents. The training improvements will be used by Columbia County Sheriff's Office personnel and other nearby law enforcement agencies, according to Magnolia Police Chief Todd Dew.
"This is truly something we need right now," he said. "I can't thank Farmers Bank enough for all they have done over the years. So many more agencies will use this training than just MPD. It is a gift that improves our officers' capabilities tremendously."
Monty Harrington, FB&T Magnolia Market president, added, "Helping first responders is part of the Farmers giving mission," said. "We are always more than happy to help make their lives a little bit better, and these funds can make a real impact on training in Magnolia, Columbia County, and beyond."