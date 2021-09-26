Mule Kick, a restaurant on North Jackson Street in Magnolia, will close inside dining through Friday due to the positive COVID-19 test of one employee.
“While that employee has not worked since the test, we’ve made the decision to close in-store dining until Friday, October 1 out of an abundance of caution. We will be deep cleaning and quarantining any potential exposures in the meantime. It’s not any easy decision, but it’s the safe decision for our employees and for you,” the restaurant said in an email sent to customers.
“We will continue serving you with online orders, through our drive through and delivery, during normal operating hours,” the email said.