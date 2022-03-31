The Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) will host its annual matchmaker event from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 at the Heifer International headquarters in Little Rock.
The event is in partnership with the Arkansas District Office of the Small Business Administration and the Arkansas Procurement Technical Assistance Center.
Registration for the event is now open to owners of minority- and women-owned businesses and to vendors.
The Matchmaker Event is the signature occasion for AEDC’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWOBE) Division. Business owners will have 15-minute scheduled matchmaking appointments with various private and public sector vendors to discuss possible contracts for their goods and services.
In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with other local business owners and listen to a variety of guest speakers at the event. Sidney Moncrief, a five-time NBA All-Star, former Arkansas Razorback, motivational speaker, author, and founder of One Team and Game Changers, Inc., will be the keynote speaker.
This year’s event will also include a joint reception with the attendees of AEDC’s Rural Development Summit on the evening of May 11.
“I want to especially encourage procurement or purchasing officers from the public and private sector to register,” said Esperanza Massana Crane, director of AEDC’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Division. “The success of the event depends on the public and private sector coming together to create an atmosphere designed to promote networking opportunities to ultimately grow partnerships with minority and women-owned businesses.”
By promoting networking opportunities and pre-arranging one-one-one “speed-dating style” appointments, the annual Matchmaker Event can serve as a useful tool for both businesses and vendors seeking to secure contracts. Business owners are matched with buying representatives based on information provided during the registration process.