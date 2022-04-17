Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.1 percent between February and March according to a report released April 15 by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services. Labor force data is produced by the United States Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics and released by the ADWS.
According to the report, Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.1 percent between February and March. Arkansas’ civilian labor force rose 4,508, a result of 5,255 more employed and 747 fewer unemployed Arkansans. The U.S.'s jobless rate declined two-tenths of a percentage point, from 3.8 percent in February to 3.6 percent in March.
BLS Program Operations Manager Susan Price said, “The number of employed Arkansans increased 5,255 between February and March, marking the third consecutive month of employment gains. Currently, there are 31,600 more employed Arkansans compared to March 2021.”
According to the ADWS report, non-farm payroll jobs in Arkansas increased 5,300 in March to total 1,305,500. Seven major industry sectors added jobs. Jobs in leisure and hospitality rose 3,100. Most of the hiring occurred in food services (+2,100). Trade, transportation, and utilities increased 1,600. Transportation, warehousing, and utilities posted most of the growth, up 1,100. Construction added 1,200 jobs, related in part to large scale projects throughout the state. Jobs in educational and health services declined 1,400. All losses were in health care and social assistance (-1,600).
Compared to March 2021, Arkansas’ non-farm payroll jobs are up 33,300. The ADWS report stated that over-the-year growth was posted in seven major industry sectors, with four sectors adding 4,500 or more jobs each. Trade, transportation, and utilities increased 14,200. Hiring occurred across all subsectors, with transportation-warehousing-utilities reporting the largest gains (+8,100). Jobs in leisure and hospitality rose 9,100, with expansions across all subsectors. Professional and business services added 6,000 jobs. Growth was reported in management of companies (+4,700) and professional-scientific-technical services (+2,400). Jobs in manufacturing increased 4,500, with gains in both durable (+2,600) and non-durable (+1,900) goods manufacturing. Employment in government rose 2,400, mostly in local government-educational services (+2,200).
Educational and health services declined 2,700. Expansions in educational services (+900) were more than offset by losses in health care and social assistance (-3,600). Jobs in other services decreased 1,400. The sector includes activities such as automotive repair, dry-cleaning services, and social organizations.