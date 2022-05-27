Ziggi’s Coffee has opened its 50th location in El Dorado.
The drive-through coffee franchise first opened their doors in the small town of Longmont, CO and has since expanded nationally. On Tuesday, the 50th store was opened at 603 S. Timberlane Drive in El Dorado.
“We are humbled and fortunate to be celebrating the opening of our 50th location,” said Brandon Knudsen, Ziggi’s CEO and Co-founder. “Looking back on this journey, we never expected to experience such success and are grateful for our team's hard work that has led us to this moment. Our franchise owners, corporate team, baristas, management and vendors are integral in getting here; we could not do any of this without them.”
The new location is owned by local franchisees, Harvinder Dod and Mihir Bedi, and features a drive-through and convenient walk-up window.
"Ziggi’s really stood out to us as a franchise company because of their dynamic, supportive team and the diverse menu they offer at all of their locations. We just knew this opportunity was the right fit for us,” said Harvinder Dod.
Dr. Dod is an El Dorado cardiologist. He is also the owner of KHPM, Inc., of El Dorado, which remodeled a 4,400-square-foot office on Pine Street in Magnolia, south of the Columbia County Ambulance Service, for use as a local clinic.
The drive-through features coffee, breakfast or snack items to do. The The drive-thru is open Monday-Friday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.