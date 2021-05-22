Arkansas' seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained stable at 4.4 percent between March and April, according to a report released May 21 by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
Labor force data is produced by the United States Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics and released by the ADWS.
According to the report, Arkansas’ civilian labor force increased 1,984, a result of 2,779 more employed and 795 fewer unemployed Arkansans. The U.S. jobless rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point, from 6.0 percent in March to 6.1 percent in April.
BLS Program Operations Manager Susan Price said, “Compared to April 2020 when COVID-related job losses peaked, the number of unemployed in Arkansas has declined 77,978. Employment is up 68,488 and the unemployment rate is down significantly from the peak of 10.0 percent last April.”
The report stated that Arkansas’ non-farm payroll jobs rose 6,100 in April to total 1,266,200. Five major industry sectors added jobs, more than offsetting small declines in four sectors. The largest increase was in leisure and hospitality, up 3,800 jobs. Hiring occurred in all subsectors, with food services adding 2,600 jobs. Employment in professional and business services rose 1,900. All gains were in administrative and support services (+2,500), a subsector which includes employment agencies. Construction added 1,200 jobs, mostly in specialty trade contractors (+800). Jobs in government increased 1,000. Small gains were posted in both state (+400) and local (+300) government. Manufacturing declined 1,200. Losses in nondurable goods (-1,700) were offset by expansions in durable goods (+500) manufacturing.
Compared to April 2020, non-farm payroll jobs in Arkansas are up 94,600. Nine major industry sectors posted gains. Jobs in leisure and hospitality rose 34,700, mostly in food services (+27,400). Trade, transportation, and utilities added 16,100 jobs. Most of the expansion occurred in retail trade (+14,200). Employment in professional and business services increased 14,800, largely in administrative and support services (+13,400). Jobs in manufacturing rose 10,600. Hiring in durable goods (+10,900) more than offset minor losses in nondurable goods (-300). Educational and health services added 10,500 jobs. Expansions occurred in both health care and social assistance (+9,200) and educational services (+1,300). Other notable increases were seen in other services (+5,100) and construction (+2,700). Government posted the largest annual decline, down 1,200 jobs. The greatest loss occurred in local government, educational services (-2,200).
