Magnolia Regional Medical Center ended the month of July with a negative EBITDA of $331,668.
Net revenue for the month was $2,075,251. MRMC Chief Financial Officer Roxanne Stewart told the hospital board this week that although admissions increased slightly to 56, it is down significantly. She said clinic visits were down to 1,280. There were 87 surgeries. Emergency room visits were up to 868.
The hospital had a non-operating income of $109,305, including $69,986 in sales tax revenue.
Year to date, the hospital has a negative EBITDA of $1,432,232.
Gross revenue is $55,834,228, with a net revenue of $21,846,244 after contractual allowances and charity care deductions of $621,741.
The net labor expense is $13,776,802. Non-operating income for the year is $1,149,646 including $675,294 in sales tax revenue.
Stewart said they are working on capital and operating budgets.
In other board news:
-- Revenue cycle director Victor Flores reviewed some of the things his department has been looking at to try to decrease outstanding accounts receivables.
-- Chief Administrative Officer Brett Kinman said Dr. V Durvasula will be joining the hospital as an ENT. Dr. Robert Warner will be continuing a two-week rotation cycle as general surgeon while the hospital continues to search for a full-time surgeon. He has spoken with two other physicians, but no decisions have been made at this time.
-- Kinman said the hospital is looking outside of Magnolia for possible clinic locations.
-- The next meeting will be September 25.