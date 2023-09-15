Farmers Bank & Trust opened its newly remodeled Broken Bow, OK, branch on Thursday.
The branch is located at 409 S. Park Drive and has a fresh new interior look thanks to a remodel that has enhanced and modernized the banking experience.
First-day visitors enjoyed the all-new interior features, including a bright, airy new lobby and teller area, and new café space featuring a coffee brewer. Free Wi-Fi, charging stations, and a new community seating area have also been installed, and drive-thru lanes now feature new communication equipment, including a MyFarmers iTeller ITM with live teller services for customers.