Egg production in Arkansas totaled 375 million eggs during January 2022, up 2 percent from the previous month and up 7 percent from January 2021.
The number of layers during January 2022 averaged 16.9 million, up 2 percent from the previous month but down 1 percent from this time last year.
Egg production per 100 layers averaged 2,227 eggs, down slightly from the previous month and up 8 percent from a year ago.
United States egg production totaled 9.59 billion during January 2022, up 1 percent from last year. The average number of layers during January 2022 totaled 391 million, down 1 percent from last year. January egg production per 100 layers was 2,452 eggs, up 2 percent from January 2021.
Broiler-type chicks hatched in Arkansas during January 2022 totaled 88.3 million, up 1 percent from January 2021. Broiler-type chicks hatched in United States during January 2022 totaled 840 million, down 1 percent from January 2021.