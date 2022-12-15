Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst announced that 1,828 nominations from all 75 Arkansas counties were submitted for the 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, a program of Arkansas Heritage.
Now in its seventh year, the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame was created by Arkansas Heritage, a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, to honor the state’s unique food culture, restaurants, chefs and food entrepreneurs, as well as culturally significant festivals and events.
CLICK HERE for information about the categories and criteria for the nomination process.
“As Arkansans, we cherish food for how it brings us together, shapes who we are and creates the traditions we treasure,” Hurst said. “Through the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, we are honored to help tell the story of the people, places and events that make our food culture special. Thank you to everyone who submitted nominations and participated in honoring our state’s culinary heritage.”
All Arkansas counties were represented during the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame nomination process. Many rural counties saw increased nominations with significant totals of nominations received from Cleburne County, which received 90 nominations, Crittenden County, which received 62 nominations and Johnson County, which received 98 nominations.
Winners will be selected by the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Committee, a group of Arkansans who are historians, chefs, foodies and food authors. Committee members include Paul S. Austin, Chip Culpepper, Quantia “Key” Fletcher, Cindy Grisham, Montine McNulty, Rex Nelson, Tim Nutt, Kat Robinson, Stephanie Wade, David Ware and Stanley Young, in addition to Hurst and Bryant. Finalists will be announced in January and honorees will be inducted during a special ceremony on March 6.