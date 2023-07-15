Hydro’s Extrusion North America business unit has achieved Aluminum Stewardship Initiative Performance Standard V2 certification at 23 of the company’s sites in the United States and Canada.
The Aluminum Stewardship Initiative (ASI) is the only comprehensive, voluntary sustainability standard initiative for the aluminum value chain. ASI’s Performance Standard defines environmental, social and governance principles and criteria, with the aim to address sustainability issues in the aluminum value chain. There will be further consideration of ASI Chain of Custody (CoC) certification for these sites, and it will be evaluated in the coming year.
Hydro owns the Alumax Bath Enclosures unit in Magnolia.
“We are pleased to reach this ASI certification milestone in North America. The speed and breadth of this effort is an excellent reflection of Hydro’s dedication to sustainability and responsible business practices,” says Charlie Straface, President of Hydro Extrusion North America.
To achieve ASI certification, a site must prove that it operates according to stringent standards covering governance, policy and management, transparency and reporting, environment and biodiversity, social issues, labor rights, and more. The independent, third-party audits of Extrusion North America’s sites were conducted by DNV.
“We have seen increased demand from our customers in North America for greener products and greater transparency. With this certification we are sending a clear message to the market: When it comes to sustainability, we are the leader in North America,” said Jerrod Hoeft, who is responsible for the Commercial Transportation & Sustainability segment for Extrusion North America.
Hydro has approximately 100 production sites around the globe. With the addition of these North American locations, all but a handful are ASI certified, and the few remaining sites are progressing in their respective certification processes.
The Aluminum Stewardship Initiative (ASI) is a global, multi-stakeholder, non-profit standards setting and certification organization. It works toward responsible production, sourcing and stewardship of aluminum following an entire value chain approach. To this end, ASI launched its Performance Standard and Chain of Custody Standard in December 2017, and after a three-year revision process, published new versions of the standards in May 2022.