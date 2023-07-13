Cattlemen

The Columbia County Cattlemen's Association will have its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, in the Agriculture Building at Southern Arkansas University.

Mule's Catering, sponsored by Bodcaw Bank, will provide dinner. Columbia Cattlemen's Association will provide dessert.

There will be a presentation from the Columbia County Extension Office. Cody Burkham, executive director of the Arkansas Cattlemen's Association, will present an update on happenings at the state level.

Potential members are invited.

