The Columbia County Cattlemen's Association will have its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, in the Agriculture Building at Southern Arkansas University.
Mule's Catering, sponsored by Bodcaw Bank, will provide dinner. Columbia Cattlemen's Association will provide dessert.
There will be a presentation from the Columbia County Extension Office. Cody Burkham, executive director of the Arkansas Cattlemen's Association, will present an update on happenings at the state level.
Potential members are invited.