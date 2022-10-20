Standard Lithium Ltd., a lithium project development company that is active in Union County, has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as its new independent registered public accounting firm, effective October 17.
The appointment of PWC has been approved by both the audit committee and the Board of Directors of the company. PWC succeeds Manning Elliott LLP, which previously was the independent registered accounting firm providing audit services to the company.
Robert Cross, Non-Executive Chairman of Standard Lithium and member of its Audit Committee, commented, “PWC submitted an attractive proposal, and we are confident PWC will guarantee a high-quality audit and comply with our rigorous independence standards.”
“We also thank Manning Elliott for its superb audit services and support over the past five years as well as its current assistance in onboarding PWC,” said Cross.
A thorough transition process is under way to ensure an effective transfer from Manning Elliott to PWC.