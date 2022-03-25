Columbia County's unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) rose to 5.1 percent in January, up from 3.2 percent in December 2021, according to a preliminary county by county report released this past week by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
For January, Columbia County had a labor force of 8,827 persons with 8,373 employed and 454 unemployed, according to the report. This compares to a labor force of 8,900 with 8,616 employed and 284 unemployed for December 2021.
In January 2021, Columbia County had a labor force of 9,113 persons with 8,457 classified as employed and 656 as unemployed.
Arkansas' unemployment rate is recorded at 3.2 percent for January, according to the ADWS report, up from 3.1 percent in December 2021. For January, Arkansas had a labor force of 1,334,885 with 1,292,292 employed and 42,593 unemployed. For December 2021, the state's labor force was 1,353,108 with 1,310,499 employed and 42,609 unemployed.
According to the ADWS report, the United States' unemployment rate is posted at 3.8 percent for February, down from 4.0 percent in January and 3.9 percent for December 2021. For February, the U.S. labor force was at 163,991,000 with 157,722,000 employed and 6,270,000 unemployed.
Of the seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed, all showed an increase in the jobless rate from December 2021 to January.
Calhoun County's unemployment rate was at 2.9 percent for January, up from 1.9 percent in December 2021.
Hempstead County's unemployment rate was at 3.5 percent for January, up from 2.3 percent in December 2021.
Lafayette County's unemployment rate was at 5.3 percent for January, up from 3.4 percent in December 2021.
Miller County's unemployment rate was at 4.5 percent for January, up from 3.1 percent in December 2021.
Nevada County's unemployment rate was at 4.5 percent for January, up from 2.7 percent in December 2021.
Ouachita County's unemployment rate was at 4.1 percent for January, up from 2.5 percent in December 2021.
Union County's unemployment rate was at 5.9 percent for January, up from 3.9 percent in December 2021.