Participants have been named for the Spring Fling Resource Fair that will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 5.
The fair will be at the Magnolia Workforce Center and SAU Tech Adult Education Center, 104 Harvey Couch Blvd.
This event will consist of multiple facilities and institutions in the area providing information about services that they provide to individuals.
Scheduled to participate are:
Hannah House
F.A.C.T. Inc
The Caring Place
Central Arkansas Development Council
Arkansas Legal Services
Victoria’s Insurance
Area Agency on Aging
Boom Ministries
Columbia County Health Unit
UAMS-Magnolia
Magnolia Housing Authority
SAU Tech Adult Education in Magnolia
Community Tax Service
Magnolia Workforce Center
Boys & Girls Club
Cabun Rural Health Services
Workforce Innovation and Opportunities Act/Southwest Arkansas Planning and Development
Information and refreshments will be provided. The event is free to the public. People with questions may call 870-234-3440.