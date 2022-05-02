Workforce center

The Spring Fling Resource Fair will be Thursday at the Magnolia Workforce Center and SAU Tech Adult Education Center, 104 Harvey Couch Blvd.

Participants have been named for the Spring Fling Resource Fair that will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 5.

The fair will be at the Magnolia Workforce Center and SAU Tech Adult Education Center, 104 Harvey Couch Blvd.

This event will consist of multiple facilities and institutions in the area providing information about services that they provide to individuals.

Scheduled to participate are:

Hannah House

F.A.C.T. Inc

The Caring Place

Central Arkansas Development Council

Arkansas Legal Services

Victoria’s Insurance

Area Agency on Aging

Boom Ministries

Columbia County Health Unit

UAMS-Magnolia

Magnolia Housing Authority

SAU Tech Adult Education in Magnolia

Community Tax Service

Magnolia Workforce Center

Boys & Girls Club

Cabun Rural Health Services

Workforce Innovation and Opportunities Act/Southwest Arkansas Planning and Development

Information and refreshments will be provided. The event is free to the public. People with questions may call 870-234-3440.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you