Although Great Lakes Chemical is listed as a subsidiary of Lanxess, it is seldom mentioned in materials related to Standard Lithium’s work in Arkansas. This omission is notable, in large part owing to the places where Great Lakes Chemical does appear:
A Propublica report released in 2021, “The Most Detailed Map of Cancer-Causing Industrial Air Pollution in the U.S.” noted that emissions from Great Lakes Chemical’s Arkansas Central Plant were “12 times the EPA’s acceptable risk” (and the leading offender in the state). “Lanxess” does not appear in this report.
A search for “Lanxess” on the ADEQ’s list of “complaints and inspections” yields nine results but 284 for “Great Lakes Chemical.” Many of these entries predate Great Lake Chemical’s position as a Lanxess subsidiary, but 164 come after July 2005 (when Great Lakes merged with Crompton Corporation to form Chemtura Corporation) and 38 entries occur after April 2017 (when Lanxess acquired Chemtura).
Until recently, EPA’s ECHO (Enforcement and Compliance History Online) list of El Dorado facilities made no mention of Lanxess. A recent review of those records found that the South and Central plants are now labeled Lanxess. The West plant is still listed as Great Lakes Chemical. All three are listed as having significant violations. The Central and West plants show 12 quarters of noncompliance in a three-year period. The South plant has 10.