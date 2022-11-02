Albemarle Corporation announced Wednesday its results for the third quarter ended September, which included net sales of $2.1 billion – an increase of 152 percent over the third quarter of 2021.
Third-Quarter 2022 and Recent Highlights
In addition to the sales increase, Albemarle – which operates brine fields and chemical plants in Columbia and Union counties – cited the following highlights for the quarter:
-- Net income of $897.2 million, or $7.61 per diluted share, and adjusted diluted EPS of $7.50, an increase of 614%
-- Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 billion, an increase of 447%
-- Completed the acquisition of the Qinzhou lithium conversion plant in Guangxi China for $200 million on October 25
-- Kemerton II lithium conversion plant achieved mechanical completion and transitioned to commissioning phase
-- Awarded U.S. Department of Energy grant for US-based lithium concentrator facility to support domestic EV supply chain
-- Concluded strategic review of the Catalysts business; to be retained as wholly owned subsidiary branded as Ketjen
-- Realigning core Lithium and Bromine businesses into Energy Storage and Specialties segments expected to be effective January 1, 2023
-- Tightened full-year 2022 guidance including net sales of $7.1 - $7.4 billion (>2x 2021) and adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 - $3.5 billion (3.7x 2021)
"We had an outstanding quarter driven by strong demand for lithium-ion batteries," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters. "As one of the world's largest producers of lithium, we are well positioned to enable the global energy transition. With our acquisition of the Qinzhou lithium conversion plant in China and mechanical completion of our Kemerton II expansion in Australia, we are on track to more than double our lithium conversion capacity compared to last year. Our new segment structure is designed to support our ability to deliver volumetric growth in the energy storage arena as well as enable long-term growth in the lithium and bromine specialties markets."
Full-year 2022 outlook remains strong, with net sales expected to be more than double and adjusted EBITDA expected to be nearly four times 2021 results. Ongoing strength in lithium pricing and end markets offsets slightly lower expectations due to bromine-related weakness in key end markets, including consumer and industrial electronics and building and construction. Adjusted EBITDA guidance has been tightened towards the higher end of previous expectations, and the company continues to expect to be free cash flow positive in 2022.
Net sales of $2.1 billion increased by $1.3 billion compared to the prior-year quarter primarily due to increased pricing driven by strong demand from diverse end markets.
Net income attributable to Albemarle of $897.2 million increased by $1.3 billion from the prior-year quarter. Note that prior-year net income attributable to Albemarle includes a $657.4 million ($504.5 million after income taxes, or $4.29 per share) expense related to the settlement of a prior legal matter.
Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 billion increased by $972.4 million from the prior-year quarter primarily due to higher net sales, partially offset by inflationary cost pressures including natural gas prices in Europe and raw materials.
The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 was 22.7% compared to 22.2% in the same period of 2021. On an adjusted basis, the effective income tax rates were 23.2% and 19.2% for the third quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively.
The company is realigning its core portfolio into Energy Storage and Specialties. Energy Storage will focus on the lithium-ion battery evolution and the transition to clean energy. Albemarle Specialties combines the existing Bromine business with the Lithium specialties business. The company expects the new structure to be effective January 1, 2023.
BROMINE
Bromine net sales of $354.9 million increased $77.1 million (+28%) primarily due to increased pricing net of FX (+18%) and higher volumes (+10%). Tight market conditions continue to drive strong demand and favorable pricing across the product portfolio. Adjusted EBITDA of $107.0 million increased $20.9 million as higher net sales were partially offset by higher costs for raw materials and freight.
Adjusted EBITDA growth for full year 2022 is expected to be at the low end of the previous outlook for 25%-30%, reflecting emerging softness in some end markets such as consumer and industrial electronics and building and construction. Full-year volume is also projected to be at the low end of the previous outlook for 5-10% volume increase.
LITHIUM
Lithium net sales of $1.5 billion increased $1.1 billion (+318%) due to higher pricing net of FX (+298%) related to renegotiated contracts and increased market pricing. Volume was also higher (+20%) related to the La Negra III/IV expansion in Chile and higher tolling volumes to meet growing customer demand. Adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 billion increased $985.8 million as higher pricing and volumes more than offset higher costs. Lithium also benefited from a spodumene shipment from Talison originally expected in the fourth quarter that occurred in the third quarter resulting in a $100 million benefit in the company's equity income.
The company is reaffirming its full-year 2022 outlook for Lithium. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow 500-550% year over year. Average realized pricing growth is expected to be 225-250% year over year resulting from previously renegotiated contracts and increased market pricing. Full-year 2022 volume growth is expected to be 20-30% year over year primarily due to new capacity coming online as well as higher tolling volumes. The current outlook ranges for Lithium reflect the potential upside for additional spot price improvements and the potential downside of volume shortfalls (e.g., delays in commissioning and production ramp up at expansion sites and qualifications for tolling) for the remainder of the year.
Albemarle continues to progress the expansion of its global portfolio of conversion capacity and utilization of its resource portfolio:
Chile
– La Negra III/IV conversion plant has completed commercial qualification and is now generating revenue and running as expected
– The Salar Yield Improvement Project is on schedule for mechanical completion by the middle of next year
Australia
– Kemerton I conversion plant is ramping through commissioning and expected to produce qualification samples by year end
– Kemerton II conversion plant has achieved mechanical completion and transitioned to commissioning
China
– The acquisition of the Qinzhou lithium conversion plant in Guangxi China was completed on October 25
– Construction is progressing on schedule at the Meishan greenfield project
United States
– New wells and expansion projects at Silver Peak continue to progress ahead of schedule
– Site selection for the mega-flex conversion facility is underway
– Kings Mountain mine studies continue to progress positively
CATALYSTS
Catalysts net sales of $235.8 million increased $42.3 million (+22%) compared to the previous year due to higher volumes (+17%) and higher pricing net of FX (+5%). Adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 million declined $28.5 million as higher sales were more than offset by continued cost pressures from increasing natural gas prices and raw materials.
Albemarle's Catalysts segment continues to experience natural gas pricing pressure related to the war in Ukraine and rising raw material costs. The company has tightened the Catalysts segment outlook for the full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA expected to be down 45-65% year over year within the lower-end of the previous outlook range.
In the third quarter of 2022, the company completed the strategic review of the Catalysts business. During the review, the company considered a wide range of value creation opportunities for the Catalysts business including a joint venture with a partner, a spin-off or sale, or Albemarle retaining the business. The company determined that the business will be held as a separate wholly owned entity with a separate brand identity. The business will be named Ketjen, after the business' original founder, which draws on the entrepreneurial heritage of Catalysts.
BALANCE SHEET
As of September 30, 2022, Albemarle had estimated liquidity of approximately $3.1 billion, including approximately $1.4 billion of cash and equivalents, the full $1.0 billion under its revolver, $500 million remaining under its amended delayed draw term loan and $238.6 million available on other credit lines. Total debt was $3.4 billion, representing net debt to adjusted EBITDA of approximately 0.9 times.
Cash from operations of $955.6 million increased $465.0 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022, versus the prior year period. This was driven by increased adjusted EBITDA and dividends received from equity investments, partially offset by working capital changes, that were primarily due to the increase in receivables and inventories from higher lithium pricing, and a $332.5 million settlement of a legal matter. Capital expenditures of $815.9 million increased by $163.2 million versus the prior year period as the company invests in lithium and bromine capacity to support growth.
The company will have its quarterly earnings call at 8 a.m. Thursday. CLICK HERE to listen to the presentation.