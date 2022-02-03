Turner, Rodgers, Manning & Plyler of Arkadelphia is expanding to Magnolia as they join forces with the local accounting firm, Robert L. Edstrom, CPA.
Bob Edstrom has served clients in the Magnolia area for decades and plans to continue. He joined Turner, Rodgers, Manning & Plyler, PLLC effective February 1.
Turner, Rodgers, Manning & Plyler, PLLC was established in 1958 in Arkadelphia. It now has seven certified public accountants. They specialize in individual and business income tax preparation. They also provide a variety of other services including payroll processing, monthly bookkeeping, financial statement preparation and much more. They have experience with clients in many industries including: oil/gas, retail, farming, logging, construction, not-for-profit, and more.